Bengals add Samaje Perine, Pharoh Cooper on waivers

The new-look Cincinnati offense has added a pair of new players via the waivers process.

The Bengals claimed receiver Pharoh Cooper from the Cardinals, and running back Samaje Perine from Washington.

Perine provides depth at the tailback position behind Joe Mixon. And Cooper could help fill the void while the team waits for receiver A.J. Green to return from injury, whenever that may be.

The Bengals will have to offset the additions by clearing two roster spots. Since Green was included on the 53-man roster, they could place Green on injured reserve, and potentially bring him back later in the season.