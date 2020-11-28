Bengals add Kevin Hogan to practice squad

With quarterback Joe Burrow out for the season, the Bengals needed to add another player at the position.

The winner is Kevin Hogan.

The Bengals announced on Saturday morning that Hogan has joined the practice squad. He replaces Brandon Allen, who has vaulted from practice squad to starter in only one week.

Hogan and Alex McGough both had tryouts with the Bengals, which were arranged two days after Burrow suffered a torn ACL and other damage to his left knee. The tryouts took place this morning, after Hogan and McGough passed through COVID-19 testing protocols.

Hogan, undrafted in 2016, has spent time with the Chiefs, Browns, Washington, and Broncos. He has played in eight career games, completing 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

His last appearance came on October 15, 2017, with Cleveland. On that day, Hogan started one of the 16 games the Browns lost that season.

The Bengals also activated receiver Auden Tate and B.J. Finney form the COVID-19 reserve list.

