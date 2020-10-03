Bengals running back Joe Mixon did not appear on the Week Four injury report. He does now.

On Saturday morning, the Bengals added Mixon to the injury report with a chest injury. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Mixon has 164 rushing yards through three games, with another 58 receiving yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

The 0-2-1 Bengals are three-point favorites against the 1-2 Jaguars. Mixon’s injury makes me feel even better about picking Jacksonville. Their passing game couldn’t get going against Miami’s pass rush; with Geno Atkins still out for Cincinnati, quarterback Gardner Minshew should have more time to operate. Having receiver D.J. Chark (chest, back) back in the fold should also help.

Bengals add Joe Mixon to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk