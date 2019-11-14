Bengals add Geno Atkins to injury report, A.J. Green remains out

The Bengals had a new addition to their injury report Thursday: Defensive lineman Geno Atkins did not practice because of a knee injury.

Atkins has played in all nine games this season and has made 23 tackles and three sacks.

Offensive guard Alex Redmond also was a new addition to the report Thursday. He sat out with knee and ankle injuries.

Receiver A.J. Green remains out of practice with his ankle injury. He has yet to play this season, though coach Zac Taylor said Green is day to day.

Receiver Alex Erickson (back) was upgraded to limited.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) didn’t do any work Thursday, so he is on track to miss his fourth consecutive game. Tight end Drew Sample (ankle) also remained out.