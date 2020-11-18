Bengals add CBs to help roster, move two players to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team.

Cincinnati added cornerbacks Donnie Lewis and Trajan Bandy to the practice squad, reinforcing an embattled position that can’t seem to shake the injury bug. Given how things have gone recently there, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of these guys called up to the active roster for Week 11.

The Bengals also added Freedom Akinmoladun and Trayvon Henderson to the reserve/COVID-19 list, while also removing Trae Waynes from it.

Waynes now reverts to the reserve/injured list, where he’s been since suffering an injury before he could even debut with his new team.

With the Bengals surprisingly waiving new arrival Takkarist McKinley, this could not be the last of roster moves we see at cornerback this week as the team searches for help.

