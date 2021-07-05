Will Bengals add another free-agent OL during training camp?

It’s fair to wonder whether the Cincinnati Bengals are done in free agency as training camp approaches.

The offensive line, after all, has been such a sour point over the last few years that the organization doesn’t have a choice but to pounce on any possible upgrades — even to backup depth.

But as Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com pointed out in a recent Q&A, a signing will only likely happen at guard — if at all — in the wake of Hakeem Adeniji’s season-ending injury:

“Given that they haven’t made any moves yet at that spot tells me they haven’t seen that upgrade out there on the market and they don’t think it’s a necessity. Yet. I think they still feel like they’ve got a competent mix of veterans (Quinton Spain, Xavier Su’a-Filo) and young, high draft picks (Jackson Carman, Michael Jordan), but let’s see how training camp plays out. And let’s see who gets cut from other clubs.”

It’s an obvious way to approach the line situation, of course. The team made it pretty clear after Trai Turner and Morgan Moses signed elsewhere that they were content — now the free-agent market has mostly dried up.

As it stands, an addition to the line was likely always going to come when another team makes a roster cut over the summer. The real goal, moreso than any addition, is hoping the current line can make it through said summer without any injury setbacks.

List