Bengals add Alex Redmond to roster, waive Greg Mabin

The Bengals didn’t activate guard Alex Redmond after his suspension came to an end last week, but their roster exemption expired on Monday and that meant they had to make a move.

The team announced that they have added Redmond to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Greg Mabin was waived in a corresponding move.

Redmond was suspended four games for violating the leagues performance-enhancing drug policy. He started 15 games at right guard for the team last season.

John Miller has been starting at right guard this season. Rookie Michael Jordan is at left guard with veteran John Jerry serving as depth on the interior.

Mabin appeared in one game after being signed off the practice squad late last month.