Bengals add 9 players to roster from practice squad after Super Bowl LVI
In the wake of Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to making roster moves of the housekeeping variety.
Tuesday, the team announced it moved nine players to the offseason roster from the practice squad:
CB John Brannon
QB Jake Browning
C Lamont Gaillard
S Trayvon Henderson
HB Elijah Holyfield
TE Thaddeus Moss
DE Noah Spence
TE Scotty Washington
WR Pooka Williams
Thaddeus Moss, LSU teammate of Joe Burrow and others, is the obvious big name there. These are future-minded guys the team wants to keep as developmental depth before making additions in free agency and the draft.
They also have plenty of their own free agents to start worrying about:
