Bengals add 9 players to roster from practice squad after Super Bowl LVI

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In the wake of Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to making roster moves of the housekeeping variety.

Tuesday, the team announced it moved nine players to the offseason roster from the practice squad:

  • CB John Brannon

  • QB Jake Browning

  • C Lamont Gaillard

  • S Trayvon Henderson

  • HB Elijah Holyfield

  • TE Thaddeus Moss

  • DE Noah Spence

  • TE Scotty Washington

  • WR Pooka Williams

Thaddeus Moss, LSU teammate of Joe Burrow and others, is the obvious big name there. These are future-minded guys the team wants to keep as developmental depth before making additions in free agency and the draft.

They also have plenty of their own free agents to start worrying about:

