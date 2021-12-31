Bengals activate Wyatt Ray, D.J. Reader off COVID-19 reserve list

The Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list. Both players tested positive for the virus Dec. 25.

In 14 games, all starts, Reader has 42 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Ray has appeared in 13 games and has totaled 12 tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Bengals also announced they signed long snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad. Holba, a third-year player out of Louisville, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017.

He has apperaed in 19 career games and has spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars, 49ers, Giants and Rams.

