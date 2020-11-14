Bengals activate Sam Hubbard, send John Ross to IR ahead of showdown with Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the wake of the latest John Ross injury, the team shifted the wide receiver to injured reserve. They also sent cornerback Darius Phillips to the same list.

Cincinnati also activated Sam Hubbard from the list after his time off, meaning he’ll be good to go against the Steelers.

The team also announced it elevated the following players from the practice squad:

WR Stanley Morgan

CB Jalen Davis

G Quinton Spain

DT Kahlil McKenzie

The Bengals are frighteningly thin at cornerback heading into Sunday due to injuries and a positive COVID-19 test, hence the elevation of Davis. McKenzie comes up due to Geno Atkins’ out classification on the final injury report.

Ross is the most interesting name, as he reportedly suffered an injury in practice this week right after the coaches asked him to help out by playing cornerback.

We've made the following player moves:

-Activated DE Sam Hubbard from the Reserve/Injured list.

-Placed CB Darius Phillips & WR John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list.

