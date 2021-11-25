In this article:

The Bengals activated tight end Mitchell Wilcox from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Wilcox went on the list Nov. 15.

Wilcox, a first-year player out of the University of South Florida, as played 31 offensive snaps and 122 on special teams in nine games this season.

The Bengals have C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample ahead of Wilcox on the depth chart.

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday.

Bengals activate Mitchell Wilcox from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk