The Bengals activated defensive tackle Mike Daniels from injured reserve to the 53-player roster Saturday.

Daniels, a ninth-year pro out of the University of Iowa, went on injured reserve Oct. 3 with a right elbow injury. He was injured in practice Oct. 1.

The Bengals designated him to return to practice Oct. 21.

Daniels has played two games this season and recorded two tackles.

The Bengals waived defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie in a corresponding move. McKenzie, a second-year player from the University of Tennessee, earned a promotion from the practice squad Oct. 17.

He played three games for Cincinnati this season and had one tackle.

The Bengals also elevated cornerback Winston Rose from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Rose will revert to the practice squad Monday.

Cincinnati placed cornerback Torry McTyer to the practice squad injured reserve list after he injured a knee in Thursday’s practice.

Bengals activate Mike Daniels from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk