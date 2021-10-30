The Bengals are gaining some depth along their defensive line.

Cincinnati announced on Saturday that the club has activated defensive end Khalid Kareem off of injured reserve.

Kareem started the regular season on IR with a shoulder injury. A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Kareem appeared in all 16 games last season for Cincinnati, playing 24 percent of defensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps. He recorded 19 total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss as a rookie.

With backup running back Chris Evans out due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals have used a standard elevation to promote running back Trayveon Williams to the active roster for Sunday’s contest against the Jets. Williams appeared in Cincinnati’s 34-11 victory over Detroit in Week Six, gaining 13 yards on six carries.

Bengals activate Khalid Kareem off injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk