The Bengals made a couple of roster moves a day after beating the Steelers 37-30 to move to 6-4 on the season.

They announced that they have activated tackle Isaiah Prince off of injured reserve. Wide receiver Mike Thomas was waived in a corresponding move.

Prince has been on injured reserve with an elbow injury since the first week of September. He appeared in 15 regular games last season and made four starts before starting all four of the team’s playoff games at right tackle.

Thomas appeared in every game for the Bengals this season and has two catches for 38 yards. The Bengals could be getting Ja'Marr Chase back from his hip injury this week and Trenton Irwin has seen more playing time than Thomas in the last three games.

Bengals activate Isaiah Prince, waive Mike Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk