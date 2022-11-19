As the Bengals emerge from their bye week, they’re getting back one of their starting defensive linemen.

The team announced that defensive tackle DJ Reader has been activated from injured reserve. He was placed on IR in late September, after suffering a knee injury in Week Three, against the Jets.

A fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2016, Reader signed with the Bengals in 2020. He started 15 regular-season games in 2021. In 2020, he was limited to five games, due to injury.

The Bengals also elevated punter Drue Chrisman and receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Bengals activate DJ Reader from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk