Bengals activate Chidobe Awuzie from COVID-19 reserve list

The Bengals returned CB Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Awuzie signed with the Bengals as a free agent in the offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Cowboys.

He has started eight games for the Bengals this season, recording an interception, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

The Bengals are on their bye week. They play the Raiders in Week 11.

