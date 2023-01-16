Bengals take 9-0 lead with Ja’Marr Chase touchdown

The Bengals have methodically taken a two-possession lead in the first half of Sunday night’s playoff matchup with the Ravens.

After Evan McPherson hit a field goal to go up 3-0 in the first quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase with a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter.

But McPherson missed the extra point to keep the score at 9-0, Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow started his first drive 5-of-5 for 36 yards. But three incompletions from the 21-yard line forced the club to settle for an Evan McPherson 39-yard field goal to go up 3-0 with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

On the next drive, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to force a pass to tight end Mark Andrews but was picked off by linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for an extra Cincinnati possession.

Burrow converted a third-and-8 with a 12-yard pass to Chase, putting the club at the Baltimore 33. And after a sack, Burrow converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Chase.

The Bengals also got some help from a taunting penalty called on Marcus Peters, who got in Joe Mixon’s face after helping tackle him for a 1-yard gain in the red zone. A couple of plays later, Burrow hit Chase with a 7-yard scoring strike over the middle to take a 9-0 lead.

Burrow has started the game 12-of-15 passing for 105 yards. Chase has caught all six of his targets for 52 yards.

