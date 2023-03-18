Bengals 7-round mock draft after Orlando Brown signing, Jonah Williams trade request

The Cincinnati Bengals now have a good problem on their hands heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

After acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown and getting a trade request from former left tackle Jonah Williams, the Bengals can entertain the idea of trading Williams for assets.

Plenty of teams around the league need help at offensive tackle, so Williams becoming potentially available shakes things up. While some experts think the Bengals could move him very quickly, there’s a chance this stretches to the draft itself.

Below, let’s look at a mock draft using the PFF mock draft machine that trades Williams while the draft itself unfolds.

Round 1, No. 28: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

There were a few offensive tackles on the board here, but the Bengals have two starters with Brown and La’el Collins. Michael Mayer is the most complete tight end in the class who can come in and do it all on Day 1 and the best in class — that’s the goal in the opening round. He’s a major upgrade and makes the offense better and harder for teams to prep for each week.

Round 2, No. 60: Matthew Bergeron, T, Syracuse

I was really impressed with Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron today. He’s such a fluid athlete. Very underrated prospect. I think he sticks at tackle but considering how nimble he is, some teams would love to weaponize him at OG for power/counter/G-lead stuff. Love him. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 5, 2023

Here’s the right tackle in waiting. The Bengals are giving Cody Ford a shot at right tackle after signing him, but Collins might not be ready for the season. Bergeron has Bengals written all over him because he has played both left and right tackle, meaning he’s an immediate swing backup if he doesn’t actually start as a rookie.

TRADE: Bengals send Jonah Williams to New York Jets for pick No. 74

We tried to send Jonah Williams to Denver earlier in Round 3 when the Broncos had back-to-back picks, but their adds in free agency prevented it. It’s going to be harder to move Williams for more than this because he’s effectively a one-year rental at $12.6 million unless an extension gets agreed upon beforehand. That’s the idea here — New York gets a starting-caliber tackle for a pick, straight-up.

Round 3, No. 74: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Lowest completion rate allowed in coverage this season: 🐘 Eli Ricks – 23.5% pic.twitter.com/ERCcaxFlgh — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2022

Winner from a big program? Check. Big size and press coverage abilities? Check. The Bengals could still bring back Eli Apple, but they need long-term prospects and rotational help at boundary corner. Ricks is one.

Round 3, No. 92: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Tank Bigsby is a dude huh pic.twitter.com/UsKY6l4Efs — Mike (@bengals_sans) February 4, 2023

A big-program running back with notable production who looks like he can be a bell-cow back? That’s Bigsby, who could come in and start Day 1 if the team moves on from Joe Mixon.

Round 4, No. 131: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

One of my favorites in the class, Dorian Williams, with a 4.54u#NFLCombine2023 pic.twitter.com/GSairB4cBG — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2023

Williams is a good value and interesting depth as a coverage linebacker, giving the base defense more chess pieces and special teams more very capable bodies.

Round 5, No. 164: Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State

Big fan of #SJSU DL Viliami Fehoko’s game! Caught my eye in his breakout season in 2021 and now he’s up to a career high 9 sacks this year. Scheme-versatile defensive linemen who has powerful hands and an unrelenting motor. pic.twitter.com/UQx1Ldlg7H https://t.co/HPOqLoTA2h — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 29, 2022

More rotational help for the defensive line, with Fehoko a good value and able to line up at multiple spots.

Round 6, No. 205: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

It's a TOUCHDOWN! Ronnie Bell gets it done here; what a move! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aROfvVvJvy — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 13, 2019

The Bengals can draft for needs one year in advance and Bell fits that idea as a slot man. Tyler Boyd has one year left on his current deal and the other two big wideouts are about to get paid.

Round 7, No. 247: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer said he’s been working out with Lions punter Jack Fox ahead of the NFL Draft — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) March 15, 2023

It’s tough to see Baringer making it this far on draft day. But the Bengals can’t complain here — he’s best in class and the team needs to upgrade from Drue Chrisman.

