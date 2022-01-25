Bengals have 7 percent chance to win Super Bowl via FiveThirtyEight’s model

The underdog storyline continues across the media landscape for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into championship Sunday.

That stems over to FiveThirtyEight, who has their updated odds for each team remaining in the playoffs on making the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seen as pretty unlikely to even reach the Super Bowl, let alone win it. FTE gives the Bengals just a 7 percent chance to win it all on February 13, the lowest of the final four.

In fact, they only have a 19 percent chance to even beat the Chiefs in Kansas City and reach the Super Bowl, where they would likely still be viewed as the underdog regardless of if they face the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are the odds-on favorite now to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons at 47 percent, followed by the Rams at 32 percent and the 49ers at 14 percent, then the Bengals at the aforementioned 7 percent.

The Chiefs are an 81 percent favorite to beat the Bengals while the Rams have a 64 percent chance to beat the 49ers.

But at this point, Cincinnati wouldn’t have it any other way.

