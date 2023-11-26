Advertisement

Bengals up 7-3 after Jake Browning TD pass

The Bengals are on the board against the Steelers.

Quarterback Jake Browning hit tight end Drew Sample for an 11-yard touchdown with 10:30 left in the second quarter for the first Bengals points of the afternoon. The extra point put the home team up 7-3 over their divisional rivals from Pittsburgh.

The score was set up by a remarkable catch by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Browning had a pass deflected into the air, but Chase was able to track it down and turn the near-miscue into a 31-yard gain.

The Steelers opened the scoring with a field goal on the previous drive, but missed a chance at a touchdown when head coach Mike Tomlin did not challenge what appeared to be an incorrect call that Diontae Johnson failed to catch a pass in the end zone in the first quarter.