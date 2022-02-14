Bengals get 6 as Joe Mixon throws TD pass to Tee Higgins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe MixonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tee HigginsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe BurrowLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Super Bowl 56 now has a touchdown pass from a Cincinnati Bengal. And it isn’t Joe Burrow.
Zac Taylor got tricky midway through the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. He had Burrow piitch the ball to running back Joe Mixon.
Mixon had no problems delivering a pass to Tee Higgins in the end zone from 6 yards.
After a successful PAT, the Bengals were back within three points, 13-10.
JOE MIXON THREW A TD IN THE SUPER BOWL. #RuleItAll
📺: #SBLVI on NBC
📱: https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu pic.twitter.com/VuhMuqgiT4
— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
Mixon threw one pass at Oklahoma and it went for a TD.
This was the first pass he threw in his five-year NFL career.
Tricky tricky! Joe Mixon is the third player (and first non-quarterback) with 40+ rushing yards and 1+ passing touchdown in a single half of a Super Bowl. #Bengals #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/JGhJEDLHRi
— Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) February 14, 2022