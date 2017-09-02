Bengals get to 53 with a rash of moves

The Bengals are among the teams at 53 players on the active roster. Here are the moves they made to get there.

Twenty-three players have been waived: linebacker Bryson Albright; linebacker Brandon Bell; receiver Chris Brown; defensive end Ryan Brown; defensive end Will Clarke; safety Demetrious Cox; linebacker P.J. Dawson; defensive tackle David Dean; guard J.J. Dielman; kicker Jake Elliott; defensive end Marcus Hardison; fullback Darrin Laufasa; tackle Landon Lechler; guard Cameron Lee; cornerback Tony McRae; tackle Kent Perkins; receiver Alonzo Russell; guard Dustin Stanton; defensive tackle Josh Tupou; receiver Kermit Whitfield; defensive tackle DeShawn Williams; running back Jarveon Williams; safety Brandon Wilson.

Clarke was a third-round pick in 2014 who had four sacks last season. Dawson was a third-round pick in 2015. Hardison arrived via round four in 2015. Elliott was a fifth-round pick in 2017. Dielman arrived this year via round six. Wilson was a seventh-rounder in 2017.

Two veterans were release: defensive end Wallace Gilberry and tackle Eric Winston.

Two players were placed on injured reserve: fullback Tra Carson and tight end Mason Schreck.

Two players have been placed on the reserve/suspended list: cornerback Pacman Jones and linebacker Vontaze Burfict.