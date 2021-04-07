Bengals 3-round mock draft from PFF nets Bengals some interesting names

Chris Roling
·2 min read
Mock draft season has proven to be pretty interesting for Cincinnati Bengals fans.

It seems like there are at least three options for the Bengals at fifth overall, never mind the possibility of a trade down. That always makes for an interesting mock, and especially so when those mocks extend beyond the first round.

That’s the story for a new mock from Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus, who has the Bengals going with Penei Sewell in the opening round and following that up with North Carolina wideout Dyami Brown in the second round:

“Now we get our outside receiver to pair with slot guy Tyler Boyd and wideout Tee Higgins. Brown lined up at an outside alignment on over 98% of the Tar Heels’ snaps last year, specifically on the left. Former Bengals receiver A.J. Green played 83% of his snaps last season on the outside and also mostly on the left, but he departed in free agency.

It’s a perfect “scheme fit,” and you’re hoping Burrow can actually find a connection with Brown in the way he couldn’t with Green last season. There’s going to be a glut of good receivers available to the Bengals at Pick 38, so I think they should go for a tackle and then a receiver.”

After that, the Bengals land a potential starting-caliber guard in the third round with Illinois guard Kendrick Green.

While it’s not an overly flashy mock, it would get the job done for the Bengals. If Riley Reiff can have a strong season at right tackle, focusing on guards in the draft outside the first round makes plenty of sense.

This would still leave the Bengals hurting for edge-rushing help, but that’s what free agency and names like Ryan Kerrigan are for, right?

For what it’s worth, we recently posted a trade-down mock and Green was a guy we targeted in the third round, too:

List

Trade Down Tuesday: Cincinnati Bengals 4-round mock draft projections

