Bengals 3-round mock draft breakdown: Joe Burrow gets some huge help

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most predictable teams heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

That doesn’t mean mock drafts aren’t entertaining, though.

There, the Bengals will do whatever it takes to beef up the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow. That, and potentially replacing some free agents on both sides of the ball. And that’s the course of action in a new three-round mock draft before the scouting combine this week from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling.

Below, we’ll list out the three picks and provide some analysis for each in terms of value and what it would mean for the team going into next season.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This is actually the same pick we made in our seven-round mock draft before the scouting combine.

And why not? Easterling notes the following about the pick:

“The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite having a weak offensive line, and it remains their top priority heading into this offseason. This scenario gives them the perfect opportunity to address their need at right guard with a polished, physical blocker in Johnson, who would be an immediate upgrade.”

Finding an instant-starter prospect like Johnson for right guard would enable the Bengals to attempt shifting second-round product Jackson Carman over to left guard, where he might be more comfortable. Either way, this sort of pick would need to happen alongside upgrading right tackle, too, potentially in free agency.

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Then again, the right tackle upgrade could always come later in the draft. Faalele is a jaw-dropping 6-foot-8 and 387 pounds. He might not be the most refined, but a player doesn’t always need to be when they’re his size and power.

With 31 career starts at right tackle, Faalele just kept getting better as he shed weight to increase mobility, too. Frank Pollack getting his hands on him could mean quality reps at right tackle right away.

Story continues

95. Cincinnati Bengals | East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals seem likely to wiggle out of the final year of Trae Waynes’ big contract and have a few other guys headed for free agency at cornerback.

McMillian, naturally, would be a good way to stop the bleeding a bit. While he’s a bit smaller at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, McMillian was stellar in coverage last year, picking off five passes with eight pass breakups. As a guy who could be immediate depth and potentially spot-start, this move would be a good value for a defense that needs to improve depth.

[pickup_prop id=”19377″>

1

1