Bengals 3-round mock draft with three weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft

A matter of weeks stands between the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2023 NFL draft.

There, the Bengals pick near the end of the first round for the second consecutive offseason and — again — have to look at spots like offensive line in the opening round.

Unlike last year’s draft class, this year’s rookies might need to step in and play significant snaps early after the team had some significant losses in free agency.

Besides offensive line, tight end, pass-rush, cornerback and more could be early-round focuses.

Just a few weeks out, here’s a look at a three-round mock using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

Round 1 -- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

It was shocking to see Robinson fall down the board in this simulation but cliches about crazier things happening exist for a reason. Write what you will about the Bengals not liking to run and on and on but Robinson is one of the best prospects at the position in a long, long time. He can run inside, outside, has a low center of gravity, can stack moves, shift defenders, bowl them over, literally everything. Oh, and he’s a great receiver. When running backs used to “matter” he would have had top-five consideration. Adding that to the Joe Burrow-led offense, a true every-down player (and saving roughly $10 million on Joe Mixon) is a no-brainer if the board falls this way.

Round 2 -- Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

One of the reasons we can take the risk on Robinson in the first round is the depth of the tight end class. LaPorta doesn’t have amazing production on his profile, but the film of him in the open field after the catch is stunning. He’s a nice value and do-it-all prospect alongside Irv Smith Jr. for the revamped tight end room.

Round 3 -- Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Bergeron keeps flying under the radar and the Bengals will end up happy about it. He’s a 6’5″, 318-pound mauler in the running game with some alluring, potentially Pro Bowl upside. The Bengals simply need insurance in case Jonah Williams is really gone and La’el Collins isn’t ready for Week 1. It’s a snug fit.

Other thoughts

Not getting a cornerback in the opening three rounds sort of hurts, but the team did sign Sidney Jones and could bring back Eli Apple or someone similar. Some might have clamored for a bigger-name tight end, but none available (Michael Mayer was already off the board) would have nearly as much impact as Robinson. Needy items like pass-rush can still get properly addressed in either free agency or later rounds. This is an offensive-heavy opening three rounds, but it’s a must as so much cash will soon go to Joe Burrow and his surrounding weapons. An emphasis on getting even better right now while trying to keep the window open as long as possible produces a mock like this.

