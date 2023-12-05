Bengals take 21-14 lead on Ja'Marr Chase's 76-yard touchdown

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is making his second career start.

He is 19-for-21 for 261 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 134.3 early in the third quarter.

Browning has given the Bengals a 21-14 lead, their first lead of the night.

He found star receiver Ja'Marr Chase in one-on-one coverage with cornerback Tyson Campbell on third-and-two and hit him in stride for a 76-yard touchdown. It is the Bengals' longest play of the season.

Chase now has seven catches for 104 yards.

The Jaguars will play the rest of the night without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion). Both were ruled out.