Bengals 2024 opponent to host game in Munich

NFL’s 2024 International Games have been revealed, and one of the Cincinnati Bengals’ opponents next year is going to be hosting one of the games.

Five teams will be hosting a game internationally, and the Carolina Panthers were one of the four that were officially announced by the NFL, one of the teams that has shown interest in Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The Bengals have not played a game internationally since 2019 when they played the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium in London, where they also played Washington in 2016, the only two they have been a part of.

The other teams announced to host international games next season are Jacksonville, Chicago and Minnesota, each of which takes place in London. None of those three teams is on the Bengals’ schedule.

There will also be a game played in Brazil in 2024, but the team hosting that game hasn’t been announced yet, so it still could be one on the Bengals’ schedule.

The designated teams in the 2024 NFL International Games! 🏈🌎 pic.twitter.com/hqYqmtsFBu — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire