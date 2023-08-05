Bengals 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Friday, Aug. 4

The Cincinnati Bengals got back to work on Friday for a less intensive practice than the day prior.

There, some big names made big highlights and some notable players such as defensive end Joseph Ossai appeared to get rest days, the day just before Ken Riley becomes the second member of the franchise to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a notable twist, names like Jimmy Burrow were at Friday’s practice and NFL Network was also there from 2-6 p.m. ET to shoot footage.

Here’s a look at some of the top highlights and notes from the day as the Bengals continue prep for the first exhibition preseason game of the summer next week.

NFL Network in attendance

NFL Network is live from #Bengals training camp from 2-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6tSl3YoalD — Bengals Communications (@BengalsPR) August 4, 2023

Dads in town

Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow are at today’s practice. Here’s Zac Taylor talking with Chase⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H8LCYUbX4B — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2023

Jonah Williams looks the part

Zac Taylor with an endorsement for how Jonah Williams handled this move to right tackle. Says if didn’t know his background you wouldn’t know he’s transitioning to the right side. Said he “looks natural” at RT. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2023

Awuzie looks good coming off injury

Overflow crowd

The front lines are packed with kids and an overflow crowd for this Friday #Bengals practice. pic.twitter.com/6w2zGSr9TL — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2023

Chase on national TV

Ja'Marr Chase takes time after practice to sit down with @nflnetwork's @BaldyNFL and @AndrewSiciliano at Bengals camp Friday. pic.twitter.com/g8IBJECCyb — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 4, 2023

Slow-mo work and highlights

“We’re all feeding off each other’s energy, offense or defense, making good plays. It’s a great environment to be in.” –@AndreiIosivas GEICO | #Bengals Locker Room pic.twitter.com/c9LVeeFMjz — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 4, 2023

They knew...

A recent shot from training camp. Felt very much like a congratulatory slap on the back. Logan Wilson just got paid. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/J3NB1Zujrd — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 4, 2023

