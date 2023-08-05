Bengals 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Friday, Aug. 4

Chris Roling
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals got back to work on Friday for a less intensive practice than the day prior.

There, some big names made big highlights and some notable players such as defensive end Joseph Ossai appeared to get rest days, the day just before Ken Riley becomes the second member of the franchise to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a notable twist, names like Jimmy Burrow were at Friday’s practice and NFL Network was also there from 2-6 p.m. ET to shoot footage.

Here’s a look at some of the top highlights and notes from the day as the Bengals continue prep for the first exhibition preseason game of the summer next week.

NFL Network in attendance

Dads in town

Jonah Williams looks the part

Awuzie looks good coming off injury

Overflow crowd

Chase on national TV

Slow-mo work and highlights

They knew...

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire