Bengals 2023 player profile for WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the NFL’s best wideout corps and Trent Taylor is an underrated part of that.

Here’s a look at a profile for Taylor, who will be one of the notables involved in the roster battle this summer.

Experience: 6 years (Round 5, 2017 with SF)

Age: 29

College: Louisiana Tech

2021 PFF Grade: 53.7

Numbers to Know: Ranked second in the NFL with 33 punt returns in 2022, third in punt return yards (380)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Resume and Outlook: Taylor is a fun story, having come over for a tryout during rookie camp in 2021 and eventually fighting his way into an important role. He’s played worthwhile snaps in the offense when others were injured and has appeared in every playoff game since joining the team. Even so, if a rookie like Charlie Jones can provide serious competition this summer, Taylor might find himself on the chopping block at a stacked position.

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

One player from every NFL team under pressure in 2023

Bills' Dion Dawkins revisits playoff loss to Bengals

59 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 59 for Cincinnati

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire