Bengals 2023 player profile for S Tycen Anderson

The Cincinnati Bengals had to revamp the safety room this offseason after losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

Joining new names like Nick Scott is Tycen Anderson, a sophomore returning from injury and looking to establish momentum this summer.

Experience: 2 years (Round 5, 2022)

Age: 24

College: Toledo

2021 PFF Grade: n/a

Numbers to Know:4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine

Resume and Outlook: Anderson’s stunning combination of size and speed should keep him in the mix at safety this summer. A hamstring injury kept him out of action for his entire rookie season, but he spent the time learning from the sidelines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Joe Mixon contract restructuring is first for Bengals

57 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 57 for Cincinnati

How much is Joe Mixon's pay cut with Bengals?

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire