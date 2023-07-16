Bengals 2023 player profile for S Tycen Anderson
The Cincinnati Bengals had to revamp the safety room this offseason after losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.
Joining new names like Nick Scott is Tycen Anderson, a sophomore returning from injury and looking to establish momentum this summer.
Experience: 2 years (Round 5, 2022)
Age: 24
College: Toledo
2021 PFF Grade: n/a
Numbers to Know:4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine
Resume and Outlook: Anderson’s stunning combination of size and speed should keep him in the mix at safety this summer. A hamstring injury kept him out of action for his entire rookie season, but he spent the time learning from the sidelines.
