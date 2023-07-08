Bengals 2023 player profile for TE Drew Sample

The Cincinnati Bengals again experienced some turnover at the tight end position this offseason.

One of those moves, though, was retaining former second-round pick Drew Sample, who again slots nicely into the depth chart as a key player.

Experience: 5 years (Round 2, 2019)

Age: 27

College: Washington

2022 PFF Grade: 52.3

Numbers to Know: 58 career catches, 458 yards.

Resume and Outlook: Sample is key in the sense he’s a fantastic pass-blocker for the position. The question is whether the scheme uses him all that much in 2023 given how predictable it can make things — or if he develops as a late-bloomer into a more potent receiving threat. As it stands, he’s at least ahead of schedule on his injury comeback and ready to put in work during training camp, competing with and alongside new arrival Irv Smith Jr. and others.

Highlights:

