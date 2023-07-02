Bengals 2023 player profile for DE Tarell Basham

The Cincinnati Bengals brought on defensive end Tarell Basham in free agency this offseason, a move that remained relatively quiet behind headline items such as Orlando Brown Jr.’s arrival.

Still, pass-rush was a major need and Basham has a proven career as depth in this area. Here’s a look at his profile as we continue counting down to the season opener.

Experience: 7 years (Round 3, 2017)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Age: 29

College: Ohio University

2022 PFF Grade: 73.7

Numbers to Know: 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, 35 QB hits over 82 games with 18 starts.

Resume and Outlook: The Bengals dipped into the Ohio University well with Basham for good reason. He’s played for a handful of different teams and never played more than 64 percent of the snaps for a defense. But he’s got experience all over the field, making him an interesting chess piece of sorts for coordinator Lou Anarumo. Jimmy Burrow, who coached him with the Bobcats, has spoken highly of what he brings to the table. A final roster spot isn’t necessarily a guarantee, but he should make it and boost the pass-rushing depth.

Advertisement

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

Position Name OL Jaxson Kirkland DE Tarell Basham

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

70 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 70 for Cincinnati Drue Chrisman talks about giving back with his DoorDash side hustle Ken Riley to be presented by his wife at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire