Bengals 2023 player profile for RB Chase Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals signaled the continued stay of Joe Mixon by not making a ton of moves at the running back position this offseason.

But rookie Chase Brown was one of the moves the team did make at the spot. Here’s a look at a quick profile as we continue counting down until the season opener.

Experience: Rookie (Round 5, 2023)

Age: 23

College: Illinois

2021 PFF Grade: n/a

Numbers to Know: 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 5.0 average last season

Resume and Outlook: Brown always projected as a complement to Mixon, not a guy who would take over. There is some concern about the amount of work on his frame already after 600-plus college carries. But he’s versatile, reliable competition for veteran Trayveon Williams and could easily work his way into the rotation early on as a rookie.

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

