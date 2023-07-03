Bengals 2023 player profile for RB Chris Evans

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t make many major changes to the running back room this offseason despite outside expectations.

That means, going into training camp, Chris Evans remains a factor in the conversation. Here’s a look at his profile as we continue counting down to the season opener.

Experience: 3 years (Round 6, 2021)

Age: 25

College: Michigan

2022 PFF Grade: n/a

Numbers to Know: 17 regular season rushing attempts and 18 catches over two seasons.

Resume and Outlook: Evans was an exciting value pick in 2021, especially because of his versatility as a receiver out of the backfield. But he had a hard time making headway past fellow backups like Samaje Perine and his lack of playing time makes it easy for outsiders to suggest he’s not trusted as a blocker yet. He can still make headway as a returner on special teams, but the team just used a draft pick on Chase Brown to add more competition behind Joe Mixon.

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire