Bengals 2023 player profile for OT Cody Ford

The Cincinnati Bengals brought on Cody Ford this offseason in free agency, adding a player they liked a lot out of college a few years back.

Ford arrives as an interesting backup option, so here’s a quick look at his profile.

Experience: 5 years (Round 2, 2019)

Age: 26

College: Oklahoma

2022 PFF Grade: 41.2

Numbers to Know: 32 career starts

Resume and Outlook: Ford has started at both tackle and guard over the course of his career so far. The Bengals really liked him in the 2019 draft and the fact he’s got experience at pretty much every spot on the line is a big deal. There’s a logjam at right tackle, which the Bengals signed him to play. He won’t beat La’el Collins or Jonah Williams for a starting job, but his versatility means he should be one of the first guys off the bench, possibly well beyond 2023.

