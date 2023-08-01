Bengals 2023 player profile for S Michael Thomas
The Cincinnati Bengals brought back safety Michael Thomas again this offseason to reinforce the special teams unit for coordinator Darrin Simmons.
With the season approaching, here’s a snapshot of the veteran defender and locker room leader.
Experience: 10 years (Undrafted, 2012)
Age: 34
College: Stanford
2022 PFF Grade: 58.6
Numbers to Know: Team captain seven times over four different teams.
Resume and Outlook: Thomas was quietly one of the more important players the Bengals needed to get back this offseason. He’s an elite special teams presence, important to the locker room and his knowledge of the system and program will help steady a defensive backs room that lost Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates. He’s a lock for the roster and a quiet part of what makes it all tick.
