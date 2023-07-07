Bengals 2023 player profile for LB Jaylen Moody
The Cincinnati Bengals got Germaine Pratt back at linebacker this offseason but didn’t hesitate to add to the unit elsewhere.
One of those avenues was via undrafted free agency with Jaylen Moody,
Experience: Rookie (UDFA, 2023)
Age: 24
College: Alabama
2022 PFF Grade: n/a
Numbers to Know: Last season, 49.0 tackles, 7.5 for a loss and two sacks.
Resume and Outlook: Moody has a fun skillset that should see him in the conversation for most of the summer. Much will hinge on his ability to show he can avoid being exploited in the passing game, which means preseason reps will be huge for him. He’s got a long battle ahead of him with the likes of Keandre Jones and Markus Bailey, though it’s not impossible — coming up in that Alabama system might just give him an edge. Even if he doesn’t make the 53, he could be a valuable guy for the team to keep around for the long-term.
Highlights:
