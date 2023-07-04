Bengals 2023 player profile for DE Jeff Gunter

The Cincinnati Bengals used a first-round pick on Myles Murphy to reinforce the pass-rush this offseason.

That said, guys like Jeff Gunter — who showed big flashes last year as a rookie — will make the training camp battles interesting this summer, to say the least.

Here’s a quick look at Gunter’s profile as we continue to run down most of the roster.

Experience: 2 years (Round 7, 2022)

Age: 24

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

College: Coastal Carolina

2022 PFF Grade: 42.5

Numbers to Know: Appeared in 10 games as a rookie, 37 defensive snaps, 78 on special teams.

Resume and Outlook: Gunter had an injury during the preseason that seemed to derail his momentum, yet he made the final roster anyway out of training camp. But the camp flashes and getting briefly active during the regular season hinted at a developmental guy who again has all the traits and upside capable of making the final roster again. It wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see him even force his way into the rotation if he keeps developing this quickly.

Advertisement

Other 2023 Bengals player profiles:

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

DJ Reader comments on Bengals' offseason at charity event Will Joe Burrow wait on Chargers' Justin Herbert to do Bengals extension? Bengals' Germaine Pratt hailed as one of NFL's best LBs

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire