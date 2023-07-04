Bengals 2023 player profile for DE Jeff Gunter
The Cincinnati Bengals used a first-round pick on Myles Murphy to reinforce the pass-rush this offseason.
That said, guys like Jeff Gunter — who showed big flashes last year as a rookie — will make the training camp battles interesting this summer, to say the least.
Here’s a quick look at Gunter’s profile as we continue to run down most of the roster.
Experience: 2 years (Round 7, 2022)
Age: 24
College: Coastal Carolina
2022 PFF Grade: 42.5
Numbers to Know: Appeared in 10 games as a rookie, 37 defensive snaps, 78 on special teams.
Resume and Outlook: Gunter had an injury during the preseason that seemed to derail his momentum, yet he made the final roster anyway out of training camp. But the camp flashes and getting briefly active during the regular season hinted at a developmental guy who again has all the traits and upside capable of making the final roster again. It wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see him even force his way into the rotation if he keeps developing this quickly.
