Bengals 2023 player profile for G Jackson Carman

The Cincinnati Bengals have a wealth of options along an offensive line the team has upgraded multiple times over the last couple of years.

One of those is Jackson Carman, whose surprising showing late last season could make things interesting this summer. Here’s a quick profile as we keep counting down to the regular season.

Experience: 3 years (Round 2, 2021)

Age: 23

College: Clemson

2021 PFF Grade: 60.7

Numbers to Know: Inactive for 14 games in 2022 before taking first pro snaps at tackle during playoffs.

Resume and Outlook: Carman has gone from flirting with bust status to being a rather perplexing player. He had weight and other issues adapting to the pros as a rookie but steadily turned it around, culminating in a strong showing in a playoff game against the Bills while shoved into emergency duty at left tackle. What’s interesting is he played those edge spots in college before the team asked him to learn guard as a pro. Right now, he projects as in the mix at right tackle, but it’s going to be hard for him to beat out Jonah Williams, let alone La’el Collins, once he’s back from injury. Carman’s experience at multiple spots guarantees his roster spot and he could still be a long-term answer beyond 2023, too.

Highlights:

