Bengals 2023 player profile for DT Josh Tupou

The Cincinnati Bengals have a serious strength along the interior of the defensive line.

Josh Tupou is quietly an underrated part of that thanks to his long-term quality run-stuffing ability. Here’s a quick profile as we keep counting down to the regular season.

Experience: 6 years (UDFA, 2017)

Age: 29

College: Colorado

2021 PFF Grade: 56.4

Numbers to Know: Played in 11 games in 2022 on 26.3 percent of defensive snaps

Resume and Outlook: Tupou is a core piece of the defense and that doesn’t figure to change in 2023. A fantastic undrafted success story, he had problems with injuries last season, but he’s a valuable part of a rotation that boosts depth and enables certain subpackages to excel.

