Bengals 2023 player profile for DL Cam Sample

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals made a splash on the defensive line in the first round of the draft with Myles Murphy.

Murphy bolsters the depth and immediate starting rotation, but it’s guys like Sample who will back up multiple spots and make roster battles interesting.

 

Experience: 3 years (Round 4, 2021)

Age: 23

College:  Tulane

2021 PFF Grade: 58.0

Numbers to Know: 3.5 career sacks (two in 2022)

Resume and Outlook: Sample played 400-plus snaps last year and appeared in all three playoff games, including some nice plays in the AFC title game. He’s got a bright future, especially because of his versatility and ability to help on special teams. He might never pop off the film like a Joseph Ossai, but he’s got the makeup of a guy who is going to be around a long, long time.

Highlights:

 

