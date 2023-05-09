Bengals 2023 opponents list reminder ahead of schedule release

The NFL just announced when it will announce (yes, this is really a thing for some reason) the 2023 league schedule.

For the Cincinnati Bengals and everyone else, the NFL will release said schedule on Thursday, May 11.

Before that announced announcement takes place, here’s a quick reminder of which teams the Bengals will play in 2023:

Home games:

Away:

One person familiar with the process has suggested the Bengals could max out their allotment of primetime games. That makes sense given the Joe Burrow effect on the schedule, never mind heavyweight games against the AFC North, Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco, to name a few.

The NFL will unveil the schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET during a three-hour special.

🚨SCHEDULE RELEASE🚨 2023 @NFL schedule powered by AWS to be released Thursday, May 11 at 8p ET 3-hour Schedule Release show on @nflnetwork w/ @richeisen @ColleenWolfe @MJD @ESanders_10 Additional coverage on NFL+ Full details: https://t.co/hzQv8Hv6EL — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 8, 2023

