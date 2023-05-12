Bengals 2023 NFL schedule: Early week-by-week predictions for every game

At this point, it’s tradition to break down game-by-game predictions after the official release of the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule.

The official Bengals schedule is a doozy and tougher than normal to predict, too. Right out of the gates, the Bengals get a big unknown in a season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

From there, the Bengals face games against brutal pass-rushers and some tough-to-read primetime games against the likes of the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While it’s obviously really early, here’s a quick rundown of the schedule and how — before training camps even start — we see the games playing out.

Week 1: at Browns

Week 1 is always wild. Opening on the road against a Browns team that could benefit from this as the offense starts to develop chemistry around Deshaun Watson as he hits a groove could prove problematic. Not season-ruining, of course.

Prediction: Loss

Week 2: vs. Ravens

Conversely, the Bengals can also benefit from early-season shenanigans. The Ravens don’t have Myles Garrett by any means and the offense can learn from its Week 1 timing miscues.

Prediction: Win

Week 3: vs. Rams

The Rams are a shell of their former selves compared to that Super Bowl game. If the offensive line can contain Aaron Donald respectably, it’s a win at home.

Prediction: Win

Week 4: at Titans

It feels like the Titans are in a tailspin. That doesn’t mean they’ll be an easy out, especially with Jeffrey Simmons rushing Joe Burrow, but it’s yet another winnable matchup against this club.

Prediction: Win

Week 5: at Cardinals

The Cardinals might be the league’s most dramatic rebuilder. Contain any wacky Kyler Murray plays and the likely result is a win.

Prediction: Win

Week 6: vs. Seahawks

Will the Geno Smith magic continue? Probably not after traveling across the country to fight for every yard against a Lou Anarumo defense.

Prediction: Win

Week 7: BYE

This isn’t a terribly-placed bye week. Two AFC North games in the books and a chunk of uncommon opponents out of the way, letting critical future AFC opponents put more looks on film.

Week 8: at 49ers

That Nick Bosa-led pass-rush is going to give the Bengals problems, especially after traveling so far.

Prediction: Loss

Week 9: vs. Bills

The Bills have had a fantastic offseason, but the disparity between the two teams that seemed a little obvious before they even linked up in the divisional round should rear its head again.

Prediction: Win

Week 10: vs. Texans

Well, maybe it’s the Texans standing as the league’s most dramatic rebuilder. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how C.J. Stroud, if he’s playing, handles one of his most complex games of the year against Anarumo.

Prediction: Win

Week 11: at Ravens

At this point, it’s mid-November, so we have to wonder if Lamar Jackson is under center for the Ravens in this one. Either way, it’s not unreasonable to feel confident given the familiarity between the teams.

Prediction: Win

Week 12: vs. Steelers

The Steelers had maybe the best offseason showing of any team in the division, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to start thinking Kenny Pickett outduels Joe Burrow on the road.

Prediction: Win

Week 13: at Jaguars

The Jaguars were a fun national darling last year in the playoffs and put up a fight against a team like the Chiefs. But the edge has to go to a Bengals team with quite a bit more experience.

Prediction: Win

Week 14: vs. Colts

The second AFC South opponent in a row should be a much simpler affair. Jonathan Taylor is obviously a threat on the ground, but Anthony Richardson will have some growing pains against Anarumo.

Prediction: Win

Week 15: vs. Vikings

Here’s a notable trap game. The Vikings, an uncommon opponent, won 13 games last year with Justin Jefferson as the Offensive Player of the Year. This could be a weird one in the cold that goes against them.

Prediction: Loss

Week 16: at Steelers

Are the Steelers winding down and thinking about the future while the Bengals gear up for the playoffs by this point? That could be the vibe of this one as the Bengals offense should be firing on all cylinders by now.

Prediction: Win

Week 17: at Chiefs

These games are a coin flip and there’s nothing definitively to say about an advantage in either direction. Assuming both teams have something to play for here, the nod goes to the home team.

Prediction: Loss

Week 18: vs. Browns

Good luck figuring out just who the Browns are by this point. But we know the Bengals should be in primed for a playoff run, which makes this homestand a win (unless they’re resting guys).

Prediction: Win

Final: 13-4

At this point, this feels like a safe projection with a margin of error of about two games or so. The Bengals should again be strong in the division itself and overall AFC. Some cupcake-looking games on this slate really help. The final four-game stretch is a prime chance to really get in playoff mode well before it’s win-or-go-home time.

