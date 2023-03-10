Bengals 2023 NFL draft picks order finalized

It’s a little thing, but the NFL has now confirmed the exact draft picks of every single team in the 2023 NFL draft after giving out compensatory picks.

Here’s a look at the final draft order for the Cincinnati Bengals this year:

Round 1: No. 28 overall

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 92

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 246

Keep in mind the Bengals pick 28th in a first round with only 31 picks this year because Miami forfeited its first-round pick for multiple violations of the league’s anti-tampering policy.

There are no shockers for the Bengals here and the team will likely attempt to hit needs such as offensive line, pass rush, tight end and cornerback throughout the draft.

As always, what that team does in the draft will heavily hinge on the team’s showing in free agency first.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire