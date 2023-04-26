Bengals 2023 draft prospect profile: DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals could go a number of ways in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Defensive line, though, seems unlikely. After all, the Bengals haven’t drafted a defensive lineman in the opening round of a draft since Justin Smith in the early 2000s.

Is Calijah Kancey the one to change that? Kancey is one of the toughest draft prospects in the class to project because he’s “small” with “short arms,” yet has some Geno Atkins-styled hype to the way he can rush the passer from the interior.

He’s the No. 1 player on our Bengals big board for a reason.

Here’s a quick profile of Kancey.

Background

Kancey was a redshirt at Pittsburgh before starting in four games his second year. He had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks the season after, then first-team AP All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 14.5 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks in 11 starts.

Numbers to know

Measurables: 6’1″, 280 pounds

Testing: 4.67 40-yard dash, 98 athleticism Score

Stats (three seasons): 19 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 64 quarterback hurries, 63 tackles, 63 stops

2023 PFF grade: 91.8

Expert's take

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranks Kancey as the draft’s 11th overall prospect:

Conclusion: Kancey is more than just a fun story because he amazed at the combine, or because he has so many splash plays for his size. He is a legitimate disruptor everywhere from edge to nose shade, though his ideal spot in the NFL would be as a three-tech tackle who can just frustrate blockers all day with his enviable combination of strength and quickness. Put him there, let him do his Tasmanian Devil thing every week, and prepare to reap the rewards.

Our take

The Bengals need to sprint to the podium if Kancey is available late in the first. He’s a super-disruptor with proven production. “Small” or not, he’d be fantastic in a rotation with B.J. Hill next to DJ Reader. Like Geno Atkins, he’s got the potential to be the centerpiece a team builds an entire defense around.

