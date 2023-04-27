Bengals 2023 draft prospect profile: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

The Cincinnati Bengals, based on how they normally do business, feel very overdue to draft a first-round cornerback.

That could mean Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes at No. 28.

A three-sport star and four-star recruit, he picked off five passes as a freshman, three more as a sophomore and six more in 2022. His six pick-sixes are an FBS record.

A quick rundown:

Measurables: 6’1″, 166 pounds

Testing: 4.35 40-yard dash, 86 athleticism Score

Stats (three seasons): 14 picks and 17 pass-breakups over the course of his career.

2023 PFF grade: 87.2

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Forbes is long, can run and has a talent for taking the ball away, which means he has a chance to become a coveted cornerback. However, his wire-thin frame does not work in his favor. Forbes’ instincts and recognition are fun to watch. He pounces on quick-game throws and has the ball skills to take the ball away. He’s highly capable in all forms of zone coverage and operates out of press-man, but is inconsistent matching the release and staying in phase with routes through sharp cuts. His slender build and lack of tackle strength will make him a target for opposing running games. Forbes could become an early starter with quality ball production, but teams might need to expect some up-and-down performances.

Our take: Forbes might be “light” for the position but it doesn’t show up on film. There’s zero chance the Bengals don’t love his production. If they go first-round cornerback again, it’s likely Forbes so that he can be the long-term starter opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.

