Bengals 1st-rounder Dax Hill remaining patient while waiting for chance

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill was never a lock to see the field much as a rookie.

That’s what happens when a secondary has superb starters like Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, even if coaches talked up the rookie’s versatility plenty.

But Hill, who played just one snap in the win over the Dolphins a week ago, is remaining plenty patient.

“You can only control what you can control,” Hill said, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It depends what the package is. We’ll see what happens. I’m learning. I’m watching the older guys. See how they game plan and how seriously they (prepare) for each game. That’s kind of how I want to approach it.”

It’s a great attitude to have, especially considering in the NFL, the need for Hill to get on the field could change at a moment’s notice.

For what it’s worth, Bengals coaches have been very transparent about why Hill hasn’t been on the field yet, which equates to a combination of risking his confidence and ability prematurely, as well as harming the overall effectiveness of the unit as a whole.

List

Bengals key players to watch during SNF showdown vs. Ravens

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire