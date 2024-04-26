Bengals 1st-rounder Amarius Mims goes viral again in hilarious footage

It’s no secret that new Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims is massive.

Bengals fans knew that one going into the draft — the eventual 18th pick in the 2024 draft was listed at 6’8″ and 340 pounds.

And yet, it’s still pretty staggering to actually see those listed measurements in action. Not on an SEC football field amongst other big football players either — but alongside normal-sized people.

Case in point, viral footage of Mims from 2020 resurfacing yet again after the Bengals picked him that shows him running alongside other high schoolers.

The footage is outrageous, silly and pretty much every word a person can think of as a reaction:

Thursday night in Macon, Ga. at Henderson Stadium. Northeast to host Bleckley County, and the top prospect competing tonight is five-star OL Amarius Mims. He’s committed to #UGA. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vXo26vdBJ5 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 29, 2020

And for fun, here’s Mims a few years after that — and a few months ago — at the scouting combine media events:

This guy has never had a bad view at a concert. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 26, 2024

