Bengals take 17-13 lead into halftime

The Chiefs need a win over the Bengals to clinch another AFC West title and they've got some work to do in the second half to pull it off.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw a touchdown and ran for another as the Bengals got out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were able to drive for two field goals after the rushing score, which left the Bengals up 17-13 at the halftime break.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay could be seen jawing with teammates on the sideline after the second Bengals touchdown, but things seemed to settle down from that point for the Kansas City defense.

A season-long issue helped force the Chiefs settle for Harrison Butker's second field goal. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantiling dropped a pass on third down that would have gone for a first down and could have ended up with him in the end zone if all broke right. Those kinds of miscues have happened far too often this season and Patrick Mahomes had another one earlier in the half as well.

Mahomes got stripped by Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to set up the second Cincinnati touchdown of the game. It was the 17th turnover of the year for Mahomes, which matches his most in a single season and keeping that number from growing will be a key to their chances of finally nailing down the division.

Giving the ball to Isiah Pacheco more might help as well. He had five carries for 88 yards and three catches for 35 yards to lead their offensive effort in the first half.