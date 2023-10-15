Bengals take 14-10 lead into halftime

The Seahawks drove down the field with ease to open Sunday's game against the Bengals with a touchdown, but they weren't able to get the ball into the end zone again during the first half.

Seattle moved the ball well at times, but a personal foul by wide receiver DK Metcalf and a strong pass rush on third down helped the Bengals hold the Seahawks to a long Jason Myers field goal over the rest of the half. It's 14-10 Bengals at the break as a result.

Joe Burrow completed 15 straight passes at one point in the first half as he continues to look much improved from when his calf injury was giving him serious problems earlier this season. He threw touchdowns to Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas to account for the Bengals' scoring in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Geno Smith is 17-of-23 for 123 yards and Kenneth Walker has run 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown.